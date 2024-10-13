Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

ROP stock opened at $551.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.