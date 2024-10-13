B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 515.13 ($6.74) and traded as high as GBX 559 ($7.32). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($7.23), with a volume of 27,477 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.33) to GBX 625 ($8.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.88), for a total value of £143,072 ($187,242.51). In other news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($8,850.88). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.88), for a total value of £143,072 ($187,242.51). 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC invests in early-stage financial services intermediary businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides consulting and financing services; makes and trades in investments; and invests in insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.
