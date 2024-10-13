B. Riley Begins Coverage on IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of IperionX to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. IperionX makes up about 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.
