B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RILYK stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.70.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
