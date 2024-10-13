Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $467.21 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $467.21 million and approximately $53.62 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,394,978,537,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,395,691,213,952 with 154,025,309,603,646,144 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $64,555,367.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.