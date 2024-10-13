Balancer Price Tops $1.92 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $115.83 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,378,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,275,297 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Balancer has a current supply of 65,374,719.90183536 with 60,271,983.25828663 in circulation. The last known price of Balancer is 1.95690721 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 669 active market(s) with $3,148,612.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://balancer.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.