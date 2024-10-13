Ballew Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 812 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 103,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $277.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.66. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.