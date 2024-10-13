Ballew Advisors Inc Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

