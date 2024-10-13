Ballew Advisors Inc Has $780,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $74.31 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

