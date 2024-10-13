Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 601 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

