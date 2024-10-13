Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

