Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,324. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

