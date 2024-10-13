Bank of America Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $375.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $355.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $360.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 367.7% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

