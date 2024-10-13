Bank of America Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $250.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.69.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $225.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

