Bank of America Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $135.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.87.

Shares of ACGL opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

