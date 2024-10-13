Bank of America Raises AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $96.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.86.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

