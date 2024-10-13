Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,207,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 17,211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,200.9 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.