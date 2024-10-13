Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,207,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 17,211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,200.9 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
