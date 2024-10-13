Barclays Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $66.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,172,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.