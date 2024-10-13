Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,252,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

