Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

