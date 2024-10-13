Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
