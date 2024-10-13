Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 257,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,227,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

