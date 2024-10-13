Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 332,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Beamr Imaging Price Performance
BMR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. Beamr Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $34.94.
Beamr Imaging Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beamr Imaging
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beamr Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamr Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.