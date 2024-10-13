Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 332,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Beamr Imaging Price Performance

BMR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. Beamr Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

