BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

BRBR stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 264.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.