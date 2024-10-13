BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 3,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

BEST Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BEST at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

