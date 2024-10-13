BinaryX Price Down 2.8% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $395.48 million and approximately $156,775.56 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for approximately $81.58 or 0.00130234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00253685 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX (old) (BNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BinaryX (old) has a current supply of 6,214,825.31852449 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BinaryX (old) is 81.26336755 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $57,686.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binaryx.pro?cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

