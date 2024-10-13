Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biofrontera Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of BFRI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 115,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,039. The company has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 837.97% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

