BioLargo (BLGO) & The Competition Critical Contrast

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.06 BioLargo Competitors $6.65 billion $204.21 million -31.59

BioLargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioLargo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1282 1596 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.99%. Given BioLargo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s competitors have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Summary

BioLargo competitors beat BioLargo on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

