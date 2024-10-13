Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.64.

Waters Stock Up 1.5 %

WAT stock opened at $357.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

