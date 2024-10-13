Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

