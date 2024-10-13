Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.40 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $207.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

