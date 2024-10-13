Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEE opened at $81.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.