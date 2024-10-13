Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 26,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $598.05 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.08. The firm has a market cap of $552.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.