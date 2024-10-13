Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $76.05 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $76,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

