Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

