Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $277.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

