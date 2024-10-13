Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,850 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

