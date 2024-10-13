Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.81.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.