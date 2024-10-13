Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.06 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

