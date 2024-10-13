BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $779.00 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $779.00 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62,727.78 or 1.00013003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00053297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

