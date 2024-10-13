Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BTGGF stock remained flat at $61.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

