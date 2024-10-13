Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.98 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62,530.55 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,236.06 billion and $17.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00512712 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00071561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,767,303 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2010. Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,766,937. The last known price of Bitcoin is 62,837.3303557 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11771 active market(s) with $16,072,207,089.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

