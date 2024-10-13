BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 0.2% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $505,991.59 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitDAO is 0.71160261 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $424,659.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

