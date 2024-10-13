Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 1,010,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,978,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

