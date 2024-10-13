Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 72.3% in September

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Blackboxstocks Price Performance
Shares of Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 3,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
