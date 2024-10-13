BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Karole Morgan-Prager Sells 300 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $16,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,713.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22.

On Monday, September 30th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

