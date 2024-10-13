BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 69,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,550. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
