BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2871 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 360,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,527,848.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 384,233 shares of company stock worth $6,325,635 over the last three months.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Featured Stories

