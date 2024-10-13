BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,185,946.30 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,453,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,213,891.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.48 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.91%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

