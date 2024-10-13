BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.14.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
