BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.64. 121,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $13.78.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
